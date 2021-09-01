Amazon Quiz Answers For September 1: Win Rs. 30,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Undoubtedly, Amazon is one of the most popular e-commerce platforms in India. Besides offering discounts and offers on products, Amazon also gives users a chance to win several rewards such as Amazon Pay Balance credits, electronics and gadgets. You can win these prizes and rewards by answering all five questions asked in the quiz contests hosted on the app correctly.

Amazon Quiz Answers For September 1

Given that you need to provide correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon app quiz correctly, we have made things easier for you. You can check out the correct answers to all questions asked in the quiz correctly and participate in the contest.

If you happen to get selected for the lucky draw, then you will be able to get a chance to win Rs. 30,000 as Amazon Pay Balance. Do keep in mind that many participants will provide correct answers to all these questions and winners will be selected on the basis of a lucky draw. Check out the answers for the Amazon daily quiz for September 1, 2021 below.

Question 1: Karman Line Is The Internationally Recognized Boundary Of What?

Answer: Space

Question 2: North Eastern Institute Of Folk Medicine Is Located In Which Indian State?

Answer: Arunachal Pradesh

Question 3: Linglong One Is World's First Commercial What, Being Built In China?

Answer: Small Modular Nuclear Reactor

Question 4: Who Is The Only Indian Woman To Win Medals In Two Consecutive Editions Of The Olympic Games?

Answer: PV Sindhu

Question 5: Name The Pigment That Gives Hair This Colour.

Answer: Pheomelanin

Similar to the other daily quiz contests, the Amazon quiz for September 1, 2021 is valid for 24 hours from midnight to 11:59 PM. You can participate in the quiz from the Funzone section of the app. Just scroll down to find the banner of the daily quiz and click on it to participate in it.

Answer the questions quickly taking less than 5 seconds for each question to be eligible to enter the lucky draw. If you are selected as a winner, then Amazon will notify you by email or your registered phone number on September 2, 2021 and you will receive Rs. 30,000 credited to your Amazon Pay Balance account.

Best Mobiles in India