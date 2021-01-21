Just In
Amazon Quiz Answers For January 21: You Can Win Philips Induction Cooktop
The Amazon quiz contest for today, January 21 is here. If you answer all the five questions asked in the quiz contest hosted on the mobile app correctly, then you will get a chance to take part in the lucky draw and win a Philips Induction Cooktop. Notably, the quiz comprises questions pertaining to general knowledge and current affairs.
January 21 Amazon Quiz Answers
Check out the correct answers for the Amazon quiz questions for today.
Question 1: Which Of These Cricketers Hit The First Double Century In Test Cricket In 2021?
Answer: Kane Williamson
Question 2: Swadhinata Sarak Is Going To Open In 2021 Between India And Which Neighbouring Country?
Answer: Bangladesh
Question 3: What New Parameter Has Been Added To UNDP's Human Development Index-2020?
Answer: Planetary Pressures
Question 4: Identify The Famous Fast-Food Chain.
Answer: KFC
Question 5: In Which Of These Movies Did He NOT Have A Cameo?
Answer: Justice League
How To Play Amazon Quiz
Keep in mind that the Amazon quiz can be played only via the app. So, if you don't have the app, then you need to install it on your smartphone either from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Once it is installed, you need to log in to your Amazon account or create a new account to play the daily quiz contest and win attractive discounts.
Once you open the Amazon app, you will have to scroll down the homepage to find the quiz contest section. Also, you can find it under Menu -> Fun Zone -> Select Daily Trivia Quiz -> Daily Quiz. The quiz contest will be hosted between 8 AM and 12 PM every day. Today, you will be able to win a Philips Induction Cooktop on answering the questions correctly. The prize differs each day and it can be in the form of cash rewards that will be credited as Amazon Pay balance as well. A lucky draw will be hosted for all those who answer correctly and the winners will be announced later.
