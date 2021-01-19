ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For January 19: Win Bosch Mixer Grinder

    By
    |

    As usual, today Amazon is hosting another new daily quiz contest that lets users win exciting prizes. If you answer the five questions asked in the quiz contest correctly, then you will be able to win a free Bosch Mixer Grinder. However, keep in mind that the daily quiz contest on Amazon will take place only between 8 AM and 12 PM.

    Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For January 19: Win Bosch Mixer Grinder

     

    Usually, Amazon will provide prizes or cash in the form of Amazon Pay Balance for the winners of the daily quiz. By taking part in the quiz and answering all questions correctly, you will be subjected to a lucky draw. The winners of the lucky draw will be announced later in the day.

    Amazon Quiz Contest January 19 Answers

    Question 1: DakPay Is A New Payments App Launched By Which Organisation?

    Answer 1: India Post

    Question 2: Who Among These Has Been Named To Be The Commander Of The SpaceX Crew-3 Mission To The International Space Station?

    Answer 2: Raja Chari

    Question 3: The Tibetan Word "Losar" Translates To What In English?

    Answer 3: New Year

    Question 4: In Which Coffee Shop Will You Be Served In This Style Of Cup?

    Answer 4: Starbucks

    Question 5: Identify This Castle, Where Queen Elizabeth II Spends Her Summer Holiday.

    Answer 5: Balmoral Castle

    How To Play Amazon Quiz Contest

    If this is the first time that you are going to take part in the Amazon quiz contest, then you can follow the below-mentioned steps that make it simple. You need to install the Amazon mobile app on your Android or iOS device as it is an app-only contest. Once the app is installed, log in or create an account and go to the Homepage. Now, scroll down or search for Funzone and choose the daily quiz. Click on the Start button and start answering all the questions.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: amazon news apps
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 19, 2021, 8:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 19, 2021

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X