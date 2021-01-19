Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For January 19: Win Bosch Mixer Grinder News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As usual, today Amazon is hosting another new daily quiz contest that lets users win exciting prizes. If you answer the five questions asked in the quiz contest correctly, then you will be able to win a free Bosch Mixer Grinder. However, keep in mind that the daily quiz contest on Amazon will take place only between 8 AM and 12 PM.

Usually, Amazon will provide prizes or cash in the form of Amazon Pay Balance for the winners of the daily quiz. By taking part in the quiz and answering all questions correctly, you will be subjected to a lucky draw. The winners of the lucky draw will be announced later in the day.

Amazon Quiz Contest January 19 Answers

Question 1: DakPay Is A New Payments App Launched By Which Organisation?

Answer 1: India Post

Question 2: Who Among These Has Been Named To Be The Commander Of The SpaceX Crew-3 Mission To The International Space Station?

Answer 2: Raja Chari

Question 3: The Tibetan Word "Losar" Translates To What In English?

Answer 3: New Year

Question 4: In Which Coffee Shop Will You Be Served In This Style Of Cup?

Answer 4: Starbucks

Question 5: Identify This Castle, Where Queen Elizabeth II Spends Her Summer Holiday.

Answer 5: Balmoral Castle

How To Play Amazon Quiz Contest

If this is the first time that you are going to take part in the Amazon quiz contest, then you can follow the below-mentioned steps that make it simple. You need to install the Amazon mobile app on your Android or iOS device as it is an app-only contest. Once the app is installed, log in or create an account and go to the Homepage. Now, scroll down or search for Funzone and choose the daily quiz. Click on the Start button and start answering all the questions.

