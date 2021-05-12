Amazon Quiz Answers For May 12, 2021: Win Rs. 20,000 Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Do you want to win lucrative prizes from Amazon India? Well, you can head on to the Funzone section on the mobile app of this online retailer. Both Android and iOS versions of the app host a slew of Funzone quiz contests for users to win prizes in the form of products or Amazon Pay Balance.

Today, May 12, 2021, Amazon India is hosting the daily quiz as usual for 24 hours. The quiz is already live from 12 AM to 11:59 PM. Like any other daily quiz contest that we have seen earlier, this one also asks five questions. Once you provide correct answers to all these questions, you will get a chance to enter the prize pool and you can emerge as the lucky one to win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

How To Play Amazon Quiz

Firstly, to play the Amazon quiz contest, you need to download and install the Amazon app instead of the website as this is an app-only contest. Now, you can access the Funzone section by scrolling down through the homepage of the app or searching for it. When enter Funzone, there will be many contests and you should click on the banner of the daily quiz.

Start answering the questions correctly to be able to be the winner. However, if you are not sure of the correct answers, then here will list the correct answers for today's quiz from here.

Amazon Quiz Answers For May 12, 2021

Check out the questions and answers from here.

Question 1: DIKSHA is a web portal from the Indian government for which of the following sectors?

Answer: School Education

Question 2: Tigray crisis is a civil unrest situation happening in which country?

Answer: Ethiopia

Question 3: Which global organisation has been annually releasing World Development Report since 1978?

Answer: World Bank

Question 4: Name the candy that this American president loved so much, a holder was designed for a jar of them so they wouldn't fall in air turbulence.

Answer: Jelly beans

Question 5: Which of these famous players has won 3 consecutive silver medals at the Olympics in this sport?

Answer: Lee Chong Wei

That's it! There are today's Amazon quiz answers to win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

