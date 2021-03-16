Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For March 16, 2021: Win Marshall Speaker News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Another day and another new Amazon quiz contest is live. The online retailer Amazon India hosts quiz contests on a daily basis in order to provide lucrative rewards to users. Likewise, there is a live quiz contest for today also and this contest is open from 12 AM to 11:59 PM. If you are lucky enough, you can win a Marshall Speaker as the prize.

Well, the Amazon India daily quiz contest comprises a set of five questions. You need to answer these questions correctly to be eligible to move to the prize-winning pool and take part in the lucky draw. Once you are selected in the lucky draw, you will be able to win attractive prizes. As mentioned above, today you will be able to win the Marshall Speaker as the prize. Winners will be announced later on the declaration date.

Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For March 16, 2021

Notably, to win the prize in the daily quiz contest, you need to provide the correct answers. If you feel you are not sure about the correct answers to these questions asked in today's quiz, then we at Gizbot are here to help you. Check out the correct answers from below to know more.

Question 1: The newly named Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is located in a sports enclave named after whom?

Answer: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Question 2: Which of these countries has assumed the BRICS chairmanship for the year 2021?

Answer: India

Question 3: As per an announcement, the first undersea tunnel in India is being built as part of the ______ Coastal Road Project. Fill in the blanks

Answer: Mumbai

Question 4: These beautiful visuals can be seen in which country that has Male as its capital?

Answer: Maldives

Question 5: What is this type of fish called?

Answer: Clownfish

That's it! These are the correct answers for the quiz contest that is live on the Amazon India app today. Make sure that you have the app downloaded and installed in your mobile. Also, you need to log in to your Amazon account or sign up to create one and start playing the quiz contest.

