Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For May 10, 2021: Win Rs. 15,000 Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon India, the online retailer provides numerous offers and discounts for its users. It hosts numerous sales so that buyers can get their hands on their favorite products at a considerable discount. Of late, the online retailer is hosting numerous contests for its users to win lucrative discounts. One of the contests is the daily quiz. It lets users answer a set of five general knowledge questions to get a chance to win the prize.

Usually, the Amazon daily quiz will be live from 12 AM to 11:59 PM, which is 24 hours. Likewise, today, May 10, 2021, the quiz is live under the Funzone section in the Amazon app. So, make sure you download the Amazon app on your Android or iOS device and create or log in to your Amazon account to play the quiz. Now, you can start answering the daily quiz in order to try your luck at winning the prize.

Once you answer all the questions correctly, you will be eligible to take part in the lucky draw. From the lucky draw, one winner will be chosen and given the prize. Today, you will be able to win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance as the prize. The winners will be declared later via the winner section in the Funzone.

Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For May 10

Having said that you need to provide correct answers to all the questions, here we list them so that you can try your luck at winning Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

Question 1: Which Indian state has released a commemorative postage stamp on 100 years of first visit of Mahatma Gandhi to the state in 1921?

Answer: Odisha

Question 2: Novelist Sharankumar Limbale was awarded which of these prizes in 2021 for his novel 'Sanatan'?

Answer: Saraswati Samman

Question 3: Late Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said, who received the 2019 Gandhi Peace Prize, was the Sultan of which country?

Answer: Oman

Question 4: This famous bar, belongs to which of these groups?

Answer: Mars

Question 5: What is the name of the Taylor Swift song that has this object in the title?

Answer: Teardrops on my Guitar

That's it! Answer all questions correctly and get to enjoy the prize.

