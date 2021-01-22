Just In
Amazon Quiz Contest Answers January 22: Win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance
The online retailer Amazon India has been announcing new quiz contests on a daily basis that will be live from 8 AM to 12 PM. There will be a set of five questions based on general knowledge and current affairs. As usual, today also there is an Amazon quiz hosted on the app that lets you win Rs. 20,000 as Amazon Pay Balance.
Today, on January 22, if you answer all the questions correctly, then you will be chosen for a lucky draw and if your name is selected in it, then you will get the Amazon Pay Balance reward. The winner will be announced later in the day. If you wanted to know the correct answers for the Amazon quiz contest for today, check out the same here.
Amazon Quiz Contest January 22 Answers
Check out the answers to the Amazon quiz contest for today.
Question 1: A number of residents of Hurling village spotted which rare animal (scientific name- Capricornis thar) in the cold deserts of Spiti valley?
Answer: Himalayan serow
Question 2: As per a recent ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which country cannot use its name, flag, and anthem at the next two Olympics?
Answer: Russia
Question 3: Which tech giant teamed up with several major technology companies to form a new industry group called the "Modern Computing Alliance"?
Answer: Google
Question 4: Which of these breads cannot be made using the technique shown in the picture?
Answer: Roti
Question 5: What is the name of this large headed, short-tailed bird commonly found in the tropical regions of Africa, Asia and Oceania?
Answer: Kingfisher
How To Play Amazon Quiz Contest January 22
For the uninitiated, the Amazon quiz contest will be available only on the mobile app. If you are not using the app, then you should download and install the same on your Android or iOS device from the respective app store. Now, create or log in to your Amazon account to play the daily quiz contest and win exciting prizes every day. The winner will be chosen on answering all the questions correctly and getting selected via the lucky draw.
