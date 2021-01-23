Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For January 23: Win AmazonBasics Smart LED TV News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon India hosts quiz contests on a daily basis for its users so that they can win attractive prices. The daily quiz contest will run from 8 AM to 12 PM. There will be a set of five questions that users will have to answer correctly in order to win the prize, which varies from one day to another. Today, the prize is an AmazonBasics Smart LED TV.

However, there will be many users who answer the questions correctly and all their names will be taken for a lucky draw. Only one lucky participant whose name has been picked from the lucky draw will be eligible to get the TV as a reward. The lucky winner will be announced later in the day.

Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For January 23

The Amazon quiz contest answers for January 23 are listed below. Do check out the questions and the correct answers for the same, if you have any doubts.

Question 1: 9-year-old Ella Kissi-Debrah is believed to be the 1st person in the UK to have what listed as the cause of death on the death certificate?

Answer: Air pollution

Question 2: Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' was recently lit by PM Modi to commemorate the 50th anniversary of what?

Answer: Victory in Indo-Pakistan War of 1971

Question 3: On December 21, 2020, a rare alignment between which two planets, also known as a Great Conjunction, occurred?

Answer: Jupiter and Saturn

Question 4: Name the dance form.

Answer: Bharatanatyam

Question 5: This professional football club is based in which City?

Answer: London

How To Play Amazon Quiz

You can participate in the Amazon quiz for January 23 from the official mobile app. Do note that it is not available for the website users as it is an app-only contest. To take part in the quiz contest, then should download the app and create or login to your account.

Best Mobiles in India