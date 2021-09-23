Amazon Redmi Note 10S Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon India hosts numerous quiz contests for its users every other day, wherein it lets them win lucrative prizes. Now, on account of the upcoming festive season, the online retailer is hosting the Redmi Note 10S quiz under the Funzone section. As its name indicates, this quiz contest lets fortunate participants win Rs. 10,000 prize that will be credited to their Amazon Pay Balance account.

The ongoing quiz went live on September 15, 2021 and will be up until October 11, 2021. There will be 10 winners and they will be announced after the quiz contest comes to an end. The winners will get their prizes delivered to them by November 1, 2021. As it is a quiz related to the Redmi smartphone, all five questions asked will also be specific to the Redmi Note 10S.

Notably, the Amazon Redmi Note 10S quiz comes after hosting the Redmi TV quiz, OnePlus 9 Pro quiz, LG Monitors quiz, BenQ Monitors quiz and more.

Amazon Redmi Note 10S Quiz Answers

Here are the Amazon Redmi Note 10S quiz answers that you can check to be able to win Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance.

Question 1: Which Gaming Processor Is Used In Redmi Note 10S?

Answer: MediaTek Helio G95

Question 2: What is the display of Redmi Note 10S?

Answer: FHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Question 3: Redmi Note 10S has what kind of speakers?

Answer: Dual Speakers with High Res Audio Certification

Question 4: What's the charging speed of Redmi Note 10S?

Answer: 33W fast charging

Question 5: Redmi Note 10S has which Quad camera?

Answer: 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP

How To Play Amazon Redmi Note 10S Quiz?

Similar to other Funzone quiz contests, you can participate in this quiz contest only via the Amazon app. So, head on to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to download the app on your Android or iOS device respectively. Now, you can either sign in or create an Amazon account to participate in the quiz.

After logging in, search for the Funzone section and scroll down to Amazon Redmi Note 10S Quiz. Now, click the banner to start answering the questions to play the quiz. Once you provide correct answers to all questions, then you will be able to enter the lucky draw wherein you can win an Amazon Pay Balance of Rs. 10,000.

