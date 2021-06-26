Just In
Amazon Redmi Note 10S Spin And Win Quiz Answers, Prize And More
Undoubtedly, it is quiz time on Amazon as the online retailer is hosting many new quiz contests in the Funzone section from time to time. Recently, the mobile app of Amazon hosted the Realme Buds Q2 quiz, Funzone June Carnival quiz, Samsung Daily quiz, Samsung Galaxy M32 quiz and more. Besides these, the company has come up with the Redmi Note 10S Spin and Win quiz as well.
This one follows the Redmi Note 10S quiz but it is a simpler version with fewer odds of winning the smartphone. This quiz contest makes it evident that the online retailer is prompting the smartphone from Redmi.
Amazon Redmi Note 10S Spin And Win Quiz Details
Well, the Amazon Redmi Note 10S Spin And Win Quiz will be hosted from June 24 at 4 PM to July 20 at 11:59 PM. The winners will be announced on August 30 under the Funzone winners section. As usual, the winner will be chosen based on the lucky draw method.
Once you tap on the banner of this quiz contest, you will be asked to play by spinning the wheel. On choosing to spin and win, you will be given various options. There are options such as Redmi Note 10S, Rs. 500 cash and more. While one winner will get the smartphone for free, the other prize winners will get the other prizes mentioned in the spinning wheel.
If you get the Redmi Note option in the wheel, then you will be taken to answer a question. If you answer this question correctly, then you will be taken for the lucky draw, which might decide what prize you will be able to win.
Here's the question and the correct answer for this quiz.
Question: What are the camera specifications of Redmi Note 10S?
Answer: 64MP Quad camera
Notably, the Amazon Redmi Note 10S Spin And Win Quiz content joins other gadget-centric quiz contests hosted under the Funzone section of the app including Amazon Mobile Insider quiz, Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 quiz, Amazon iQOO Z3 5G quiz and Tecno Spark 7T quiz. If you want to take a look at all the quiz contests hosted by the online retailer, you can head on to the Funzone section in the app.
