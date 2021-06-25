Amazon Samsung Daily Quiz: Win Free Samsung Galaxy M32 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon Samsung Daily Quiz contest is updated with a new set of five questions every day. As usual, today, June 25, the online retailer has revived the questions for the participants. As it is the Samsung quiz, the questions are related to the company's latest offering - the Samsung Galaxy M32. Notably, these questions are updated at 12 AM every day.

If you want to find out the correct answers to all these questions and be fortunate enough to win a new Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone, then you can get the answers from here. Today, there will be three prize winners who will get the Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone for free. As with the other quiz contests, you can participate in this contest and the chance to win the prize.

Today, June 25, 2021, the Amazon Samsung daily quiz will be applicable only until midnight and then the new quiz for tomorrow will appear after midnight. Check out the questions and answers of the Amazon Samsung Daily Quiz for today from here.

Amazon Samsung Daily Quiz June 25 Answers

Here are the correct answers to the Amazon Samsung Daily Quiz content for June 25. Check out the same below.

Question 1: What is the industry-leading display technology on the Galaxy M32?

Answer: Super AMOLED

Question 2: What is the screen refresh rate of the M32?

Answer: 90Hz

Question 3: What is the screen brightness of M32 in high brightness mode?

Answer: 800 Nits

Question 4: What is the screen size of Galaxy M32?

Answer: 6.6 Inches

Question 5: What is the screen resolution of Galaxy M32?

Answer: FHD+

That's it! You can get provide these answers when you attempt to participate in today's (June 25) Amazon Samsung Daily Quiz contest and try your luck at winning the Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone for free. Besides answering correctly, you will have to emerge as the lucky ones from the lucky draw to be eligible to win the smartphone for free.

Once again, tomorrow we will provide the other quiz contest that will give you a chance at winning the new Samsung smartphone for free. Notably, this is different from the other Samsung Galaxy M32 quiz that provides Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance as the prize.

