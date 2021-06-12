Amazon Tecno Spark 7T Quiz Answers: Win Tecno Smartphone For Free News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, Tecno launched a new smartphone for its fans in India. The talk is about the Tecno Spark 7T is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the sole variant featuring 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage space. While the sale of this smartphone is slated for June 15, the online retailer Amazon India is now hosting the Tecno Spark 7T quiz on its mobile app.

You will find this quiz contest under the Funzone section, and to participate in it, you should click on the Amazon Tecno Spark 7T quiz banner. With this quiz, 12 winners will be able to win a free Tecno Spark 7T smartphone for free. This quiz follows the other gadget-related quiz contests including hosted by the online retailer letting users win Redmi Note 10S, OnePlus TV U1S and more.

Amazon Tecno Spark 7T Quiz Answers

If you want to be one of the winners of the Tecno Spark 7T smartphone, then you can get your hands on the smartphone by answering the questions correctly. However, the winners will be chosen after conducting the lucky draw. Check out the questions and answers of the Amazon Tecno Spark 7T quiz contest from here.

Question 1: What are the camera specifications of Tecno Spark 7T?

Answer: 48MP Dual Camera

Question 2: What is the battery capacity of Tecno Spark 7T?

Answer: 6000mAh

Question 3: Which processor used in Tecno Spark 7T?

Answer: Helio G35 Processor

Question 4: What special feature does Tecno Spark 7T offer?

Answer: All of the above

Question 5: Which display is used in Tecno Spark 7T?

Answer: HD+IPS display

How To Play Amazon Tecno Spark 7T Quiz?

To participate in the Amazon Tecno Spark 7T quiz contest, you need to visit the Funzone section from the Amazon mobile app. If you do not have the mobile app, then you should download and install the mobile app as it is an app-only quiz contest. Now, you need to go to the Funzone section and tap on the banner to participate in the Amazon Tecno Spark 7T quiz contest. Answer all questions correctly to be eligible to enter the lucky draw from where you could be selected as one of the 12 winners.

