Amazon Republic Day Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 75,000

As the Republic Day celebrations are going on all over the nation in the form of discounts and offers, the online retailer Amazon is also actively involved in its own way of celebrating the event. Well, the portal that is best known for hosting numerous quiz contests for various occasions has now hosted the Amazon Republic Day Quiz.

As usual, the Amazon Republic Day Quiz also tests your general knowledge. It asks a set of five historic questions that should be answered correctly to be eligible to win the prize. This quiz is positioned under the funzone section of the Amazon mobile app alongside the other quiz contests that are hosted under the Funzone section.

Amazon Republic Day Quiz Details

Amazon Republic Day Quiz is live from January 12, 2022 to February 24, 2022, There will be five winners in this quiz contest and the winner will be declared on February 25, 2022. The prize will be delivered to the winners by the end of the month. Talking about the prize, you will be able to win an Amazon Pay Balance of Rs. 75,000 in this quiz contest. To win this prize, you need to provide correct answers to all questions asked in the quiz.

Notably, you should answer each question within 5 seconds to be able to go to the lucky draw. Once you enter the lucky draw, a winner will be randomly selected by Amazon India and will be declared the winner. Amazon Republic Day Quiz Answers Given that you need to answer all questions correctly, here we have listed all the questions and answers asked as a part of the Amazon Republic Day Quiz. Take a look at the answers and participate in the quiz.

Amazon Republic Day Quiz Answers

Here, we have listed the Amazon Republic Day quiz questions and answers for you. Do take a look at the same.

Question 1: Who is known as 'The father of Indian Constitution'?

Answer: B. R. Ambedkar

Question 2: The Indian Constitution was prepared in how many days?

Answer: 2 years 11 months 18 days

Question 3: How many Gun Salutes are presented to the President on Republic Day?

Answer: 21

Question 4: What did the Param Vir Chakra replace when India became a Republic?

Answer: Victoria Cross

Question 5: The Beating Retreat Ceremony takes place on which date?

Answer: January 29th

To participate in this contest, you should be above 18 years of age. If you are declared a winner, then you should produce any of the following documents including Voter ID, PAN Card, Indian Passport or Driving License. Also, you shouldn't be an Amazon employee or a family member or an affiliate.

