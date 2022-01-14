Amazon OnePlus Buds Z2 Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The online retailer Amazon India has hosted another new quiz contest under the Amazon OnePlus Buds Z2 Quiz. This new contest is seen under the 'Games from top brands' section in Amazon Funzone. This quiz follows the recent quizzes hosted by the company on account of the launch of this new pair of earbuds.

Amazon OnePlus Buds Z2 Quiz Details

The Amazon OnePlus Buds Z2 Quiz is similar to the other regular quizzes hosted by the online retailer and features five questions related to OnePlus Buds Z2. On answering these questions correctly, users will be able to win a prize of Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance. Notably, the OnePlus Buds Z2 was launched in India recently for Rs. 4,999 alongside the OnePlus 9RT.

The Amazon OnePlus Buds Z2 Quiz sits alongside other Amazon quizzes in the Funzone section including Amazon OnePlus 9RT 5G Quiz, Amazon Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Quiz, Amazon Tecno POP 5 LTE Quiz and more.

The Amazon OnePlus Buds Z2 Quiz went live on January 12, 2022 and will be hosted for nearly two weeks, hints the terms and conditions of the quiz. As per the contest page, it will be hosted until February 12, 2022. Going by the same, five fortunate participants will be chosen to win the prize, which is a pair of OnePlus Buds Z2.

The names of the winners will be announced once the contest comes to an end. Also, the winners will get their prize amount credited to their Amazon Pay account on or before February 25, 2022.

Amazon OnePlus Buds Z2 Quiz Answers

You can get the correct answers to the Amazon OnePlus Buds Z2 Quiz from here. Do keep in mind that you need to provide the correct answers within five seconds for each question to increase your chances of entering the lucky draw. Once you enter the lucky draw, winners will be chosen randomly.

Question 1: What do you think the ANC stands for?

Answer: Active Noise Cancellation

Question 2: OnePlus Buds Z2 is equipped with _____ dynamic drivers for making music more magical in your ears.

Answer: 11mm

Question 3: OnePlus Buds Z2 offers you worry free battery experience up to ___ hours?

Answer: 38hrs

Question 4: What is the peak noise cancellation for OnePlus Buds Z2 in dB

Answer: 40dB

Question 5: What's the tagline for the latest OnePlus Buds Z2?

Answer: Play with silence

To participate in the Amazon quiz, you need to first download the Amazon app and install the same on your smartphone. You can ignore this step if you already have the app installed. Do note that this is an app-only quiz contest. Now, you need to log into your Amazon account or create a new account. After this, you need to either search for Funzone or scroll down to find the Funzone section. Here, you will get the Amazon OnePlus Buds Z2 Quiz under the Games from the top brands section.

In order to participate in this quiz, you must be an Indian citizen residing in India legally. You must provide proof of citizenship, age and identity in the form of a PAN Card, Voter ID Card, Driving License or Indian passport. The contest page denotes that Amazon employees, their direct family members and Amazon affiliates are not eligible to participate in this quiz. The other terms and conditions of this quiz contest are similar to the other quiz contests hosted by Amazon.

