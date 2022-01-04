Amazon OnePlus 9RT 5G Quiz Answers: Win Free Smartphone News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus is gearing up to unveil its next-generation flagship smartphones in the OnePlus 10 series soon. In the meantime, the company is all set to bring the OnePlus 9RT that went official recently alongside the OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earbuds to India on January 14. Hinting at this, the online retailer Amazon India has hosted the Amazon OnePlus 9RT 5G Quiz.

Amazon OnePlus 9RT 5G Quiz Details

The Amazon OnePlus 9RT 5G Quiz contest is live from January 3, 2022. The winners of the quiz will be announced on January 28, 2022. As it is a device-centric quiz, the contest will ask questions that are related to the smartphone. There will be five questions and each question should be answered correctly in just five seconds to be eligible to enter the lucky draw and increase the winning chances.

Notably, Amazon India will select two winners and each of them will receive the OnePlus 9RT smartphone as the prize.

Amazon OnePlus 9RT 5G Quiz Answers

Check out the answers to these questions asked in the Amazon OnePlus 9RT 5G Quiz contest to be able to win the prize.

Question 1: Which smartphone brand has an exclusive partnership with iconic Swedish camera manufacturing company Hasselblad?

Answer: OnePlus

Question 2: What is the motto of OnePlus?

Answer: Never Settle

Question 3: Which OS would you find on OnePlus smartphones?

Answer: OxygenOS

Question 4: What of the following is the proprietary wired/wireless charging technology of OnePlus?

Answer: Warp Charge

Question 5: Which of the following will be launched in the Winter Edition launch event of OnePlus?

Answer: OnePlus 9RT

These are the answers to the Amazon OnePlus 9RT 5G Quiz contest.

How To Play Amazon Quiz

The Amazon OnePlus 9RT 5G Quiz contest is available under the Funzone section of the Amazon mobile app. It is one of the simplest and easiest quiz contests available on the platform. Open the Amazon app and check out the Funzone section by either scrolling down on the homepage and searching for the Funzone section on the search bar of the app.

Once you enter the Funzone section, you will find the Amazon OnePlus 9RT 5G Quiz under the 'Games from top brands' section. Here, you can tap on the banner of the OnePlus 9RT 5G Quiz banner. That's it! You can take a look at the terms and conditions and participate in the quiz contest.

OnePlus 9RT Specifications

To recap on specifications, the OnePlus 9RT bestows a 6.62-inch E4 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It uses an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage space. The imaging aspects include triple cameras at the back with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS and EIS support, a 16MP secondary wide-angle lens, and a tertiary macro lens. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera sensor.

A 4500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T 65W fast charging fuels the OnePlus 9RT. Connectivity aspects include 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, and USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS and Bluetooth. Also, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor.

