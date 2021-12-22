OnePlus Buds Z2 Earbuds To Cost Rs. 4,999; Expected Launch, Features In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS is talk of the town for several days. The successor of the Buds Z is already available in the Chinese and international markets. Now, it seems the India launch is just around the corner. The earbuds are tipped to come under Rs. 6,000 in India. Now, the exact pricing for the Indian market has been revealed online.

OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Expected India Price

The pricing comes to light via 91mobiles (via tipster Yogesh Brar). The earbuds are said to be priced at Rs. 4,999 in India. The report also suggests the Buds Z2 will first be available single Pearl White color option, while the Obsidian Black variant will go on sale later.

OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Features In India

We have already known the features of the upcoming OnePlus Buds Z2. The earbuds will be equipped with 11mm drivers which are larger compared to the Buds Z. The Buds Z2 will also offer an improved battery than the precursor. Each bud will come with a 40 mAh battery that will provide seven hours of battery life with ANC off and five hours with ANC on.

With the charging case, the earbuds will deliver a total of 38 hours of battery life, the case will pack a 520 mAh battery. Also, the upcoming OnePlus TWS will give up to five hours of music playback time with a 10-minute charge. The earbuds will also ship with active noise cancellation (ANC) feature that can block the noise by up to 40dB.

Other features will include three microphones for calling, Dolby Atmos support, transparency mode, 94ms low latency mode, voice assistant, wear detection, touch control, and more. For connectivity, the earbuds will include Bluetooth 5.2and they are also IP55 certified for dust and water resistance.

OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS: Worth Waiting?

OnePlus has not announced the India launch date of the Buds Z2 yet. However, we are almost the end of this year, so expecting the launch could take place earlier next month. And waiting for the OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS can be worth it. As you get ANC, larger audio drivers, and better battery life than the Buds Z which is now selling at Rs. 2,999 in the country.

Best Mobiles in India