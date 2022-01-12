ENGLISH

    Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Quiz: Win Samsung Galaxy S21, Sony Headphones & More

    By
    |

    Amazon has announced the Great Republic Day sale in the country, which is scheduled to start from January 17. The sale brings an irresistible offer for every product. Besides, the e-commerce site has also introduced a new quiz contest for its funzone section.

     
    Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Quiz: Win Samsung Galaxy S21

    The latest Amazon Great Republic Day Sale spin & win contest is now giving us a chance to grab a free Samsung S21 smartphone, Sony headphones, and Amazon Pay balance. Here are all details of the Amazon Great Republic Day sale quiz.

    Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Quiz: Timing, Prizes

    The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale spin and win the contest will run until Jan 24, 2022. The prize includes -

    • Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (1 winner)
    • Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (1 winner)
    • Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay balance (5 winners)
    • Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance (25 winners)
    • Rs. 50 Amazon Pay balance (2,000 winners)

    You will be eligible to claim only one prize on which the pointer of the spin wheel stopped. If your pointer will stop on the "better luck next time" option, you will be eliminated from the game. The winner will be selected by a random draw of lots and the prize will be delivered/dispatched to the winner on or before April 15, 2022. One can check the winner's names by going to the winner section on Jan 25, 2022.

    Additionally, if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you're not eligible to participate, one should be of age 18 years or above and you should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID).

    How To Play?

    Install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. You can see the Great Republic Day Sale special quizzes at the top of the page and click on the ''Spin And Win Samsung Galaxy S21 & More'' banner to start the game.

     

    Then you will have to click on the pointer to spin the wheel and need to answer one question correctly. Your wrong answer can eliminate entering the prize pool.

    Question: Using which bank's credit card can customers avail 10% instant discount while shopping during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale?

    Ans: SBI Credit Card

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 18:21 [IST]
