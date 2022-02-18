Amazon Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Quiz Answers: Win Free Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series was unveiled recently and went on pre-orders in India. Now, the online retailer Amazon India has hosted the Amazon Samsung Galaxy S22 Series quiz that will let participants win a free Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G smartphone. Participants have to answer the questions to win the prize.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is the high-end smartphone in the series. While there are multiple storage configurations, winners will get the Burgundy variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. Let's take a look at the details of the Amazon Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Quiz from here.

Amazon Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Quiz Answers

The Amazon Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Quiz is already live from February 16, 2022 at 12 AM and will be hosted until March 17, 2022 at 11:59 PM. Notably, there will be only one winner and the fortunate person will get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G smartphone as the prize. As the quiz contest is related to the three smartphones in the series - the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G.

As usual, there will be five questions in this quiz contest, participants have to answer all these questions correctly. It is recommended to answer each question correctly within five seconds to enter the lucky draw. While there will be many participants who provide correct answers to these questions, the winner will be chosen as the winner via the random lucky draw. The winner will be announced on May 2, 2022 and will get the prize delivered to them.

Question 1: The Galaxy S22 Series lets you capture the following in low light

Answer: All of the above

Question 2: The S22 Series devices are powered by latest Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 Processor Mobile Platform

Answer: True

Question 3: The S22 Series devices have the following Durability features

Answer: All of the above

Question 4: What are some first time ever features on the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Answer: All of the above

Question 5: The Galaxy S22 Ultra has the following Pro-Grade Camera features

Answer: All of the above

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

To participate in the Amazon Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Quiz, you need to download the Amazon app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Once you download the app, make sure to sign in to the app with your existing details or create an account. Now, head on to the Funzone section by scrolling through the homepage of the app or searching for it. Under the Funzone section, you will be able to check out the quiz under the brand-related quiz section.

Once the winner has been announced, Amazon India will send notifications to the winner. If you do not receive any SMS or email from the online retailer, then you can reach out to Amazon customer service for the necessary assistance. Make sure to tweet the hashtags that are mentioned in the Amazon quiz page's terms and conditions of this quiz to ensure you are eligible for the prize.

