Amazon Special Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answer: Win Realme Narzo 30 5G And More

The online retailer Amazon India is known for hosting a slew of quiz contests on a daily basis. One of the latest additions to the quiz contests is the Amazon Special Edition Spin and Win Quiz. This quiz has been updated for this month and can be accessed via the Amazon app and winners can get a free Realme Narzo 30 5G and more.

The Amazon Special Edition Spin and Win Quiz contest is positioned alongside the Amazon April Edition spin and win quiz, Amazon Oppo F21 Pro series 5G spin and win and quiz, and Amazon April Edition Jackpot quiz that are also available under the Funzone section.

Amazon Special Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answers

Similar to the other spin and win quiz contests hosted by Amazon India, the Amazon Special Edition Spin and Win quiz also asks users only one question. On providing the correct answer to the same, the prizes to be won by users will be decided. The question and its correct answer for the Amazon Special Edition Spin and Win quiz and its prizes are detailed below.

Question: How many days do we have in a week?

Answer: 7

Below are the prizes depending on the spinning wheel option you get as a part of the ongoing Amazon Special Edition Spin and Win quiz contest.

1 winner will get a Realme Narzo 30 5G smartphone based on lucky draw.

30 winners will get Rs. 1,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

60 winners will get Rs. 500 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

100 winners will get Rs. 100 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

1000 winners will get Rs. 50 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

The Amazon Special Edition Spin and Win Quiz is being held on Funzone from April 5, 2022 to April 30, 2022. The winners will be announced at the end of the contest period and will be posted on Amazon India. The contest page denotes that all the eligible winners will receive their said rewards on or before June 30, 2022.

