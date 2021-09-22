Amazon TCL Mini LED TV Quiz Answers: Win TCL 4K UHD QLED TV News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Among the numerous quiz contests hosted by the online retailer Amazon India, we have the daily quiz contests. These quiz contests provide exciting rewards to winners. Likewise, there are other gadget-related quizzes for the users to win attractive prizes. Now, the online retailer has come up with a slew of quiz contests to celebrate the upcoming festive season. One such quiz is the Amazon TCL Mini LED TV quiz contest.

The Amazon TCL Mini LED TV Quiz contest is live from September 17 to October 7. This quiz contest will have only one winner. The winner will be declared after the contest and the prize, a TCL TV will be delivered by November 30 after the verification.

Amazon TCL Mini LED TV Quiz Answers

To make use of the Amazon TCL Mini LED TV quiz, we have made things easier by putting up the questions and the answers here. Make sure you select the right ones to stand a chance to win the TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Certified Android QLED TV 55C825.

Question 1: TCL is a Global Top ____ TV brand

Answer: 2

Question 2: Which layer is present above the Mini LED backlight layer?

Answer: Quantum Dots

Question 3: TCL MINI LED TV Comes with Onkyo Sound Bar, with___________

Answer: 6 Speakers + 2 Subwoofer

Question 4: What is the name of Video Call Camera comes in TCL MINI QLED LED C825 TV?

Answer: Magic Camera

Question 5: Name the TCL 2021 TV model which comes with Video Call feature?

Answer: ALL

Question 6: Where is TCL products manufactured in India?

Answer: Tirupati

How To Play Amazon Mini LED TV Quiz

There are a couple of factors to bear in mind before playing the Mini LED TV Quiz on Amazon. Like all Amazon quizzes, this quiz is also app-only. You can download the Amazon app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. You will need to log in with your Amazon account or create a new one to play the Amazon Mini LED TV quiz.

Once done, you can find the Amazon TCL TV quiz on the homepage. Just keep scrolling down in the Amazon app > Offers > Amazon Quiz. Alternatively, you can find the Amazon Mini LED TV Quiz by selecting the Menu tab > Programs and Features > FunZone. Once you find the Amazon Mini LED TV Quiz, click on the banner and the questions will appear.

