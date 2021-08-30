ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Teachers Day Spin and Win Quiz: Win Apple MacBook Air

    By
    |

    Teachers Day is around the corner and the e-commerce portal Amazon India is celebrating the occasion this year with the Amazon Teachers Day quiz contest. Under the Amazon app's Funzone section, there are many quiz contests related to Teachers Day, including Teachers Day Spin and Win Quiz, Teachers Day Quiz and Teachers Day Jackpot Quiz.

     
    Amazon Teachers Day Spin and Win Quiz: Win Apple MacBook Air

    Today, we will take a look at the Amazon Teachers Day Spin and Win Quiz contest. Going by the quiz hosted by the company, there will be a chance for winners to get a free Apple MacBook Air. Take a look at the other details of the Amazon Teachers Day Spin and Win Quiz from here.

    Amazon Teachers Day Spin and Win Quiz Contest

    This Amazon Teachers Day Spin and Win Quiz sits alongside the Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 5G quiz, Redmi 10 Prime Quiz, Funzone Jackpot Quiz and other similar contests in the Funzone section of the app.

    Furthermore, this quiz is held from August 28, 2021 to September 10, 2021 and the winners will be declared on September 15, 2021. The prize will be delivered or credited to the winners soon after the winner declaration. Below are the prizes as a part of the Amazon Teachers Day Spin and Win quiz contest.

    • 1 winner will get an Apple MacBook Air
    • 1 winner will get Rs. 20,000 as Amazon Pay Balance
    • 2 winners will Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance
    • 5 winners will get Rs. 5,000 as Amazon Pay Balance
    • 5 winners will get Rs. 1,000 as Amazon Pay Balance

    The question asked on account of the Amazon Teachers Day Spin and Win quiz is as follows.

    Question: How Many Sides Does A Square Have?

    Answer: 4

    To be eligible to win any of these prizes, you need to first spin the wheel that has six segments. Each segment has one of the above-mentioned prizes while one segment has "better luck next time". You should spin the wheel and it should point in any segment other than the last one that drops you out of the contest. Now, you will be asked to answer a question and if you answer it correctly, you will be taken to a lucky draw to win the prize that is indicated by the pointer on the spin wheel.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: amazon news apps
    Story first published: Monday, August 30, 2021, 8:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 30, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X