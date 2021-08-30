Amazon Teachers Day Spin and Win Quiz: Win Apple MacBook Air News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Teachers Day is around the corner and the e-commerce portal Amazon India is celebrating the occasion this year with the Amazon Teachers Day quiz contest. Under the Amazon app's Funzone section, there are many quiz contests related to Teachers Day, including Teachers Day Spin and Win Quiz, Teachers Day Quiz and Teachers Day Jackpot Quiz.

Today, we will take a look at the Amazon Teachers Day Spin and Win Quiz contest. Going by the quiz hosted by the company, there will be a chance for winners to get a free Apple MacBook Air. Take a look at the other details of the Amazon Teachers Day Spin and Win Quiz from here.

Amazon Teachers Day Spin and Win Quiz Contest

This Amazon Teachers Day Spin and Win Quiz sits alongside the Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 5G quiz, Redmi 10 Prime Quiz, Funzone Jackpot Quiz and other similar contests in the Funzone section of the app.

Furthermore, this quiz is held from August 28, 2021 to September 10, 2021 and the winners will be declared on September 15, 2021. The prize will be delivered or credited to the winners soon after the winner declaration. Below are the prizes as a part of the Amazon Teachers Day Spin and Win quiz contest.

1 winner will get an Apple MacBook Air

1 winner will get Rs. 20,000 as Amazon Pay Balance

2 winners will Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance

5 winners will get Rs. 5,000 as Amazon Pay Balance

5 winners will get Rs. 1,000 as Amazon Pay Balance

The question asked on account of the Amazon Teachers Day Spin and Win quiz is as follows.

Question: How Many Sides Does A Square Have?

Answer: 4

To be eligible to win any of these prizes, you need to first spin the wheel that has six segments. Each segment has one of the above-mentioned prizes while one segment has "better luck next time". You should spin the wheel and it should point in any segment other than the last one that drops you out of the contest. Now, you will be asked to answer a question and if you answer it correctly, you will be taken to a lucky draw to win the prize that is indicated by the pointer on the spin wheel.

