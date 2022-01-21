Amazon Tech Edition Jackpot Quiz Answers: Win OnePlus Nord 2 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The online retailer Amazon India is hosting several new quiz contests for its users. One of the games that is available for users is the Amazon Tech Edition Jackpot Quiz contest. During this quiz contest, participants can win a smartphone, which is the OnePlus Nord 2. Let's take a look at this new quiz contest from here.

Amazon Tech Edition Jackpot Quiz Answers

Notably, the Amazon Tech Edition Jackpot Quiz contest is live from January 12, 20224 to February 24, 2022. The winners will be announced by February 25, 2022 and their prizes will be delivered soon after. There will be as many as five winners and each of them will get a new OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone. The winners' names will be revealed under the Funzone winners section of the app once the contest ends.

To be eligible to enter the lucky draw, users need to answer one question correctly. Check out the question and answer from here.

Question: What's the "Square root of 9" ?

Answer: 3

Do keep in mind that the Funzone quizzes are limited only to the Amazon app and you cannot participate in these from the website of the online retailer. To participate in this game, first, you need to download the Amazon mobile app. So, go to Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to download the app. Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account and head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. Alternatively, you can also search for Funzone on the app's search bar.

Finally, you can find the Amazon Tech Edition Jackpot Quiz banner and click on that to start the game. Make sure to answer the question asked correctly. To increase your winning chances, you need to answer the question within five seconds and share the hashtag suggested by Amazon with your followers on Twitter. This hashtag will change for various quiz contests hosted by Amazon, so check it carefully.

Notably, there are many quiz contests hosted on Amazon India app and these are not available on the official website. You can check out the terms and conditions before participating in this quiz contest.

Best Mobiles in India