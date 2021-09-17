Amazon Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Quiz Answers: Win Smartphone For Free News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G smartphone in India on September 29. Now, the online retailer Amazon, which is known for offering attractive discounts and offers on a slew of products has hosted a quiz contest that will let lucky participants win the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone for free.

In a recent move, the online retailer is hosting the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G quiz under the Funzone section. As its name indicates, this quiz contest lets fortunate participants win a Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G smartphone for free.

The ongoing quiz went live on September 15 and will be up until October 18. There will be four winners and they will be announced after the contest comes to an end and the winners will get their prizes delivered to them by December 30, 2021. As it is a quiz related to the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, all five questions asked will also be specific to the smartphone.

Notably, the Amazon Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G quiz comes after hosting numerous other contests such as the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G quiz, Samsung Monster Quiz, Amazon Helix Smartwatch Quiz and more.

Amazon Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Quiz Answers

Here are the Amazon Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G quiz answers that you can check to be able to win the Xiaomi smartphone for free.

Question 1: Which Of These Is The "Slimmest & Lightest 5G Device Of 2021"?

Answer: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Question 2: When is Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G launching in India?

Answer: 29th September 2021

Question 3: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is equipped with __ 5G bands?

Answer: 12

Question 4: What is the weight of Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G?

Answer: 158 gms

Question 5: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is equipped with which of these features?

Answer: All of the above

How To Play Amazon Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Quiz?

Similar to other Funzone quiz contests, you can participate in this quiz contest only via the Amazon app. So, head on to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to download the app on your Android or iOS device respectively. Now, you can either sign in or create an Amazon account to participate in the quiz.

After logging in, search for the Funzone section and scroll down to Amazon Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G quiz contest. Now, click the banner to start answering the questions to play the quiz. Once you provide correct answers to all questions, then you will be able to enter the lucky draw wherein you can win the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G smartphone.

To give an overview of the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G smartphone, the device is touted to be an upgraded variant of the Xiaomi 11 Lite that was launched in the country in June. This upcoming smartphone is tipped to be launched with Dolby Vision, a Snapdragon 778G processor, and up to 256GB of storage space. Also, this device is touted to be the slimmest and lightest ever 5G smartphone of this year.

