Apple Announces Tap To Pay Feature For Contactless Payments; Coming To India?

Apple has finally introduced the iPhone's new 'Tap to Pay' functionality. This feature, which will be available later this year, would allow companies to accept Apple Pay purchases "seamlessly and securely" with a single tap on their iPhones.

According to a Bloomberg article from 2020, Apple purchased a business called Mobeewave that specialized in developing this technology, and a report from the same publication in January claimed it was nearing a launch. Contactless credit and debit cards, as well as other digital wallets, will be compatible with the feature.

Tap To Pay Features

Tap to Pay on iPhone isn't available right now, but it will be available in an upcoming iOS beta, which will enable the feature on iPhone XS and subsequent models. There are previous iPhones that support NFC, but the iPhone 6, 7, and 8 devices are not currently supported. Apple claims that, like Apple Pay, it has no idea what is being purchased or who is making the payment.

Touchless payments have yet to gain traction in the United States, but this could be a step in the right way. According to The Verge, Apple will enable all EMV contactless payments, including Google Pay, meaning the familiar Square card reader dongles may start to fade away as more options become available.

Apple To Support Contactless Payments

To work with a suitable payment processor, all merchants will need to use their phones as payment acceptance systems, according to Apple. Stripe will be the first to offer the feature, with plans to do so in its Shopify point-of-sale software "this spring," with other platforms and apps following later in the year. Later this year, the feature will be available in Apple Stores in the United States.

Using the power, security, and simplicity of iPhone, Tap to Pay on iPhone will provide businesses with a secure, private, and simple method to make contactless payments and unlock new checkout experiences.

In partnerships with payment platforms, app developers, and payment networks, Apple is making it easier than ever for businesses of all kinds, from sole proprietors to large retailers, to accept contactless payments and continue to grow their operations.

