Apple Airpods Max 2 To Have Touch Controls; Digital Crown Ditched News oi-Megha Rawat

Apple released the AirPods Max in 2020. According to reports, the company is working on a follow-up to its premium over-ear headphones and has secured a new patent. According to Patently Apple, the Cupertino-based business has received a new patent application from the US Patent & Trademark Office, indicating the release of the AirPods Max 2.

The patent shows a method for processing movements on a touch-sensitive surface, which might be used in future headphones.

AirPods Max 2 Will Have Touch Controls

The patent describes how to interpret movements on a touch-sensitive surface, implying that Apple's next-generation headphones will include touch controls. The digital crown on the AirPods Max currently allows customers to adjust the volume and control music. The AirPods Max's digital crown is a unique and innovative design choice. Apple AirPods Max 2 with touch controls, on the other hand, may make it easy to wake Siri, skip songs, adjust volume, and more.

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time Apple has applied for a touch control patent. The Cupertino giant was previously reported to have been given a patent in 2019 for smart fabrics with touch controls for over-the-ear headphones. Later on, two other patents were discovered, but it appears that the brand preferred digital crown.

AirPods Max 2 Will Launch This Year

Apple's design team disclosed in an interview with Japanese design website Casa BRUTUS at the end of 2020 that the firm planned to give touch controls for AirPods Max, but that didn't happen because the business ultimately opted to go with the Digital Crown design.

Apple has applied for a similar type of patent again, so there's a chance that the AirPods Max 2 will include touch controls. It's crucial to remember that not all patents become reality.

In addition, Apple is expected to release the AirPods Pro 2 in Q3 of this year. It's possible that Apple may reveal it in September, alongside the iPhone 14. According to rumors and leaks, the wireless earphones will be completely redesigned. An ambient light sensor for blood oxygen monitoring could be included. IPX4 dust and water resistance may be included with the audio product.

Best Mobiles in India