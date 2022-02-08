Just In
- 3 min ago iPhone 13 Now Available Starting At Rs. 68,900 In India; There’s A Catch
- 32 min ago Amazon Sale: Up To 40% Discount Offers On Best Tablets
- 1 hr ago New Motorola Edge Launching On February 24 In India; Is it The Motorola Edge 30 Pro?
- 1 hr ago India To Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Powered Galaxy S22: Samsung Flagship With Qualcomm Chip In India
Don't Miss
- News Odisha schools reopening: Send children to attend classes says CM
- Finance DCB Bank Revises Interest Rates On Savings Bank Account: Now Get Up To 6.75%
- Movies Liger's Digital Rights For All Languages Sold For A Whopping Amount
- Education UPSC IFS Admit Card 2021 Released For Mains Exam At upsc.gov.in, Check How To Download
- Sports IPL Auction 2022: EXPLAINED: Bidding Strategy Of CSK, RCB, SRH, MI, KKR, RR, DC PBKS, LSG, AT
- Automobiles Camouflaged Tata Nexon EV Spotted Again: May Come With Larger Battery Pack
- Lifestyle Indian Scientists Claim To Have Designed Vaccine Against All Coronavirus Variants
- Travel Where To Go In February: Top Destinations In Mizoram
Apple Airpods Max 2 To Have Touch Controls; Digital Crown Ditched
Apple released the AirPods Max in 2020. According to reports, the company is working on a follow-up to its premium over-ear headphones and has secured a new patent. According to Patently Apple, the Cupertino-based business has received a new patent application from the US Patent & Trademark Office, indicating the release of the AirPods Max 2.
The patent shows a method for processing movements on a touch-sensitive surface, which might be used in future headphones.
AirPods Max 2 Will Have Touch Controls
The patent describes how to interpret movements on a touch-sensitive surface, implying that Apple's next-generation headphones will include touch controls. The digital crown on the AirPods Max currently allows customers to adjust the volume and control music. The AirPods Max's digital crown is a unique and innovative design choice. Apple AirPods Max 2 with touch controls, on the other hand, may make it easy to wake Siri, skip songs, adjust volume, and more.
It's worth noting that this isn't the first time Apple has applied for a touch control patent. The Cupertino giant was previously reported to have been given a patent in 2019 for smart fabrics with touch controls for over-the-ear headphones. Later on, two other patents were discovered, but it appears that the brand preferred digital crown.
AirPods Max 2 Will Launch This Year
Apple's design team disclosed in an interview with Japanese design website Casa BRUTUS at the end of 2020 that the firm planned to give touch controls for AirPods Max, but that didn't happen because the business ultimately opted to go with the Digital Crown design.
Apple has applied for a similar type of patent again, so there's a chance that the AirPods Max 2 will include touch controls. It's crucial to remember that not all patents become reality.
In addition, Apple is expected to release the AirPods Pro 2 in Q3 of this year. It's possible that Apple may reveal it in September, alongside the iPhone 14. According to rumors and leaks, the wireless earphones will be completely redesigned. An ambient light sensor for blood oxygen monitoring could be included. IPX4 dust and water resistance may be included with the audio product.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
5,120
-
22,260
-
6,299
-
6,999
-
7,499
-
19,999
-
6,499
-
6,690
-
22,395
-
15,999