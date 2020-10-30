Apple One To Go Live Soon: Here Is How Much It Costs In India News oi-Vivek

Apple was once known just for its hardware. However, this has changed drastically over the last few years. The company now offers a slew of value-added subscription services to iPhone, iPad, and Mac Users.

The latest subscription service from the company is the Apple One, which combines all the services from the brand under one umbrella, making it easy and a little affordable to get all the Apple services. These subscriptions will be paired to the Apple ID, allowing users to access these services on multiple devices.

If you are someone, who is already using services like iCloud, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, or the Apple TV+, then getting an Apple One subscription makes a lot of sense, especially in India. In fact, the subscription prices in India are cheaper than in the US.

In India, Apple One costs Rs. 195 per month for an individual user and the same subscription costs Rs. 365 for a family plan, where users can simultaneously use the service. Do note that, the same plan in North America (US and Canada) costs $30 per month, which is much expensive than the Indian price.

What Does Apple One Offer?

The base Apple One plan includes a subscription for Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and 50GB of iCloud storage. Buying these individual services costs Rs. 372 in total, making the Apple One plan an interesting offer. Do note that, with every new iPhone model, Apple is including a free one-year subscription, probably to promote Apple's streaming service.

Once purchased, these services can be used with almost any Apple device like an iPad, iPhone, iMac, MacBook, or Apple TV. These closed ecosystem products offer a much better user experience when compared to third-party services, and ease of use is another advantage of these products.

