Apple iPhone SE 2 To Pack iOS 13 With iPhone 8 Design, Coming In 2020 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple iPhone SE was one of the popular models, but lost its popularity over time. Now, Apple is reviving the model with the proposed launch of the iPhone SE 2. Reports say the iPhone SE 2 will debut as early as the first quarter of 2020. Speculations say the smartphone will have the design and body of the iPhone 8 and will run iOS 13.

Apple iPhone SE 2 Design, Specifications

Ming-Chi Kuo, known Apple analyst says that the iPhone SE 2 is designed especially for those audiences who don't want features like Face ID and multiple cameras. However, they can enjoy Apple's fast and speedy experience with the latest iOS 13 experience.

As mentioned, the chassis of the new iPhone SE 2 will mirror the iPhone 8. This means, there won't be a notch design. Kuo also says the new Apple smartphone will have a 4.7-inch LCD panel, an upgrade from the original 4-inch iPhone SE model. However, the new model will feature the same Touch ID button, just like the old version.

Apple iPhone SE 2 To Run A13 Bionic Chip

Before Kuo, a Japanese news publication leaked the presence of the iPhone SE 2 with the iPhone 8 design. The Japanese report also said that the iPhone SE 2 would have similar components as the flagship iPhone released this year. Correlating to this, Kuo says that the new smartphone would run Apple's A13 Bionic SoC, the same that powers the iPhone 11 models. The original iPhone SE ran the A9 chip.

Additionally, Kuo suggests the iPhone SE 2 would have a 3GB RAM. Apple is targeting iPhone 6 users as it plans to launch the SE 2 model, he added. This is because iPhone 6 and 6 Plus users can't upgrade to iOS 13, while the new iPhone SE 2 will offer the latest software experience. What's more, the A13 chip introduces AR experiences and features like Apple Arcade access.

Apple iPhone SE 2 Launch, Price

Apple iPhone SE 2 is expected to launch next year and the production is expected to start at Wistron's Bengaluru factory. Apple reportedly expects to sell 30-40 million iPhone SE 2 units throughout 2020. Coming to the price, the iPhone SE 2 will cost slightly more than the 'affordable tag' the original model came with. Apple is yet to confirm these reports, so we request our readers to wait for the announcement before getting hyped.

