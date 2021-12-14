Apple Releases AirTag Tracking App For Android Devices: Tracker Detect News oi-Vivek

Many call the Apple ecosystem a walled garden, as most of the features and services are limited to iPhones, iPads, and Macs, powered by Apple's operating system. However, this does not mean Apple does not make apps for Android devices. The company currently has four apps for Android devices available on Google Playstore, which includes the newly launched Tracker Detect.

Apple Actually Makes Apps For Android Devices

Tracker Detect, Apple TV, Apple Music, and Move to iOS are the four apps that are currently available on Google Play Store. Though these apps are freely available for download, you need some sort of subscription to access apps like Apple TV or Apple Music. Similarly, you also need a hardware device like AirTags to use the Tracker Detect app.

Tracker Detect Details

Tracker Detect is an AirTag Tracking app for Android devices. However, going through the comments suggests that the app does not work as seamlessly as the iOS counterpart. And it only offers basic features. Hence, you should only plan to get an AirTag if you have an iPhone to get most of the features available on the tracking device.

The Tracker Detect app is 19MB in size and can be installed on most modern Android smartphones with Android 9 Pie or a newer version. The app has clocked over 1000 installs, which is negligible as most of the AirTags users are likely to own an iPhone, as it just works seamlessly with Apple devices when compared to Android smartphones.

The Other Android Apps From Apple

Apple Music and Apple TV are two more prominent apps from Apple for Android devices. To use these apps, one should have an active subscription, else they are of no use to Android smartphone users. Lastly, one might only need to move to the iOS app when they are finally switching from an Android smartphone to an iPhone.

If we look at the other way around, Google makes a lot more apps for iOS devices, in fact, some of these apps work best on iOS devices when compared to their Android counterpart, as Google is more of a software/service company, unlike Apple which is a hardware company, and makes software for the hardware it sells.

Best Mobiles in India