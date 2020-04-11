Apple TV+ Lets You Watch Select Original Shows For Free For Limited Period News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Apple TV app provides interesting content and Apple Originals for its users on paying a subscription fee. Now, it has been announced that select Apple Originals will be made available to its users for free. Notably, this is a limited period offer and it starts from today, April 11.

Apple has announced that the original series will be available for users across 100 countries. The development comes at a time when the spread of novel coronavirus has made lockdown mandatory in many countries and people are staying indoors across the world.

Apple Originals For Free

The Apple TV app bundles Apple Oringals not only for the users of iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, and Apple TV but also for select users of Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices. This means that you can enjoy free original series (only select content) from Apple without subscribing to the service.

While select original series will be available for free for users, Apple's Golden Globe-nominated series, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell starrer The Morning Show will not be available for free. So, if you do not subscribe to the service, then you will not be able to access the content.

If you are wondering what you will get for free on Apple TV+, then here the list. You can enjoy Servant, Elephant Queen, Dickinson, For All Mankind, Ghostwriter, Helpsters, and Snoopy In Space for free on Apple TV+ from today for a limited time.

Apple TV+ Subscription

If you want to enjoy the Apple TV+ subscription service, then you can get the same by paying as low as Rs. 99 per month. Notably, there is a free trial period of seven days. On getting the subscription, you will be able to enjoy all the Apple Originals collections.

Why This Move?

Since last month, Apple is one of the few tech giants out there that has been taking measures to encourage both people and it's employees to stay indoors and protected against the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. This limited period offer of letting users watch select original series for free will also help them stay entertained as they are at home. And, there are chances for new users to subscribe to the service in future.

