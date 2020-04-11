ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Apple TV+ Lets You Watch Select Original Shows For Free For Limited Period

    By
    |

    The Apple TV app provides interesting content and Apple Originals for its users on paying a subscription fee. Now, it has been announced that select Apple Originals will be made available to its users for free. Notably, this is a limited period offer and it starts from today, April 11.

    Apple TV+ Lets You Watch Select Original Shows For Free

     

    Apple has announced that the original series will be available for users across 100 countries. The development comes at a time when the spread of novel coronavirus has made lockdown mandatory in many countries and people are staying indoors across the world.

    Apple Originals For Free

    The Apple TV app bundles Apple Oringals not only for the users of iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, and Apple TV but also for select users of Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices. This means that you can enjoy free original series (only select content) from Apple without subscribing to the service.

    While select original series will be available for free for users, Apple's Golden Globe-nominated series, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell starrer The Morning Show will not be available for free. So, if you do not subscribe to the service, then you will not be able to access the content.

    If you are wondering what you will get for free on Apple TV+, then here the list. You can enjoy Servant, Elephant Queen, Dickinson, For All Mankind, Ghostwriter, Helpsters, and Snoopy In Space for free on Apple TV+ from today for a limited time.

    Apple TV+ Subscription

    If you want to enjoy the Apple TV+ subscription service, then you can get the same by paying as low as Rs. 99 per month. Notably, there is a free trial period of seven days. On getting the subscription, you will be able to enjoy all the Apple Originals collections.

     

    Why This Move?

    Since last month, Apple is one of the few tech giants out there that has been taking measures to encourage both people and it's employees to stay indoors and protected against the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. This limited period offer of letting users watch select original series for free will also help them stay entertained as they are at home. And, there are chances for new users to subscribe to the service in future.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: apple news apps
    Story first published: Saturday, April 11, 2020, 11:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 11, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X