Clubhouse Android App Rolled Out In India: How To Download News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Clubhouse, a social audio app available on an invite-only basis is hitting the headlines of late as it is available for Android devices all over the world. The Android version of the app was under testing in the US two weeks back as it wanted to bolster its potential growth in the market.

Clubhouse: A Sudden Surge

Earlier, Clubhouse that was launched in March 2020, was exclusive to iOS. It gained popularity in a quick time after being used by popular people including Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook co-founder among other celebrities to host audio conversations. Since then, it attracted hundreds and thousands of users and reached a milestone of 9.6 million downloads.

The growth of this app surged earlier this year and dropped later as it attracted companies including Twitter, Facebook, and Discord to enter the social audio space by bringing their own Clubhouse competitors. Its growth also caused ripples in the Indian market by helping Lehar, its Indian alternative gain traction among users.

As per Clubhouse founders, the invite-only model has been designed in order to keep the growth on track. However, the company plans to open up further to let millions of people from the iOS waitlist by adding more accessibility features and expanding language support.

How To Download Clubhouse App On Android

Now, Clubhouse is available for Android users and is listed for download from the Google Play Store. You should search for the app on the Play Store and download the first app that is developed by Alpha Exploration Co. Do not get confused with the app from Clubhose Software Inc. If you want to download the app, then you to either get an invite from an existing user or join the waitlist on the app.

Once you are in, then you can select your topics of interest such as business, books, tech, etc. You can follow people and know the rooms they are participating in. Also, Clubhouse recommends users and rooms that you can follow or join depending on your interests. It is possible to exist the rooms anytime you want and browse through the conversations in the app.

Best Mobiles in India