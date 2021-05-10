Clubhouse Beta Android Version Out; Will Its Popularity Rise? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Clubhouse was one of the most searched platforms in 2020. With its air of exclusivity, Clubhouse emerged as the most trending audio-only social media platform, but was only available on iOS. Now, the company is bringing the app to Android and has begun its beta testing. And yes, it continues to be an invite-only platform even on Android!

Clubhouse Android Version

Once again, just not anyone can sign up and use Clubhouse. The reason behind Clubhouse's Android expansion is also because of this exclusivity. Reports suggest the audio-based social media downloads have been plummeting for the past few months. To recall, there were over 9.5 million downloads back in February but has dipped to just 900,000 downloads in April.

Presently, the Clubhouse Android beta is limited to the US market only. Clubhouse has said it plans to rollout the Android version to other English-speaking markets and then the rest of the world after collecting feedback and improving the experience. One can expect Clubhouse Android download in India in the coming months.

"Our plan over the next few weeks is to collect feedback from the community, fix any issues we see, and work to add a few final features like payments and club creation before rolling it out more broadly," Clubhouse said in a blog post.

Clubhouse For Android For Rising Popularity

Clubhouse emerged as a trending platform after Elon Musk became part of an audio room that was leaked. Soon after, everyone wanted an invite to join Clubhouse and host audio rooms to have discussions in the pandemic era, helping people to stay connected. However, its popularity has been declining over the past few months as several countries have been opening up again.

Moreover, the sudden rise in the number of new joiners brought a wave of security concerns in its architecture. That's not all. Already-established social media giants like Twitter and Facebook have brought out similar audio rooms on their platform, giving people a wider reach with their followers.

Now, with Clubhouse Android coming out, the platform aims to retain its popularity. In markets like India, Android users outnumber iPhone holders. Bringing Clubhouse Android to the Indian market makes more sense as the number of users flocking to it would surely shoot up.

Best Mobiles in India