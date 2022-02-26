Clubhouse Updates: Voice Rooms Now Let Users Chat Via Text As Well News oi-Megha Rawat

Users will now be able to communicate in voice rooms instead of text in Clubhouse. In-room chat will provide another touchpoint with viewers in a room for creators, as well as a chance to get feedback in real-time. Text chat rooms will have a dedicated icon in the bottom left corner of the screen.

Clubhouse Voice Rooms

Since last month, Clubhouse for Web has allowed everyone including those without a Clubhouse account to listen to talks going place on the site. The clubhouse has also recently added 13 new languages to its social audio platform.

In a blog post, Clubhouse stated that the platform wants everyone to be able to participate in live discussions, whether by voice or text. The new function, dubbed In-Room Chat, is comparable to the text chat area within a live room given by Skype and Zoom.

Moderators of voice rooms will be able to erase chat messages, while founders of new rooms will be able to disable text chat. The audience will also have the opportunity to submit comments and criticism to the moderators. This will help to ensure that text chat is a secure environment. This, however, raises a problem because monitoring comments in rooms with hundreds or thousands of people will be difficult.

Clubhouse Sessions And Social Audio Languages

For rooms that have the in-Room Chat functionality activated, there will be a designated icon at the bottom left of the screen. Anyone listening to the room's Replay can read all of the messages sent during the live audio session after it has concluded. The clubhouse also hopes that the new tool will make it easier for artists to conduct short surveys or ask people questions in a live chat.

In January 2022, Clubhouse expanded its platform to the Web, allowing anyone to listen to a live discussion. It is not necessary for listeners to have the Clubhouse app installed or to be logged onto the platform. Clubhouse is also working on a feature that will allow users to broadcast sessions they are attending on the app to any social media network or messaging app.

The app also added support for 13 new languages to its social audio platform in December 2021, bringing the number of local languages it supports to 26. Arabic, Bengali, Chinese Simplified, Chinese Traditional, Farsi/Persian, Hausa, Igbo, Marathi, Nepali, Somali, Thai, Turkish, and Yoruba were among the languages included. Clubhouse users who want to use a localized version can now select one of these languages.

