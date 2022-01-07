Clubhouse Web Version Announced; Lets You Enter Conversations Without Logging In News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Clubhouse emerged as one of the most downloaded apps and even became a trendsetter during the pandemic. The Clubhouse has been gradually expanding from just iOS support to now being available on Google Play. The latest update now brings the Clubhouse web version, allowing users to join conversations right on their web browser.

Clubhouse Web Launch

So far, if you wanted to join a conversation on Clubhouse, you had to open the app. That's going to change with the Clubhouse web. More importantly, users don't require a log-in ID to enter the Clubhouse on their web browser. However, this is still in the experimental stage and is currently limited to the US only.

Since the Clubhouse web is still a development in progress, users can expect bugs and a couple of glitches. Although Clubhouse web is limited to the US for now, the company said it will rollout the support to other countries if people find the web version useful. The company also said it will support more room types and bring in more features of the Clubhouse app to the web version eventually.

today we're introducing an easy new way to spread the word about great rooms. It's called...drumroll....SHARING! we invented this and nobody has thought of it before.



even better, when you share, people now have the option to listen on desktop – no login required 😇 pic.twitter.com/Gw2rFkMQcs — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) January 6, 2022

Clubhouse Announces New Features

In addition to announcing the Clubhouse web, the company has also updated its share sheet. This brings a couple of new features to the Clubhouse app. Now, when a user enters a guest room, they can tap on the Share button at the bottom of the page. Next, they can share the guest room link to a session on social media platforms or even on a messaging app.

When you're sharing a guest room link on a social media platform, Clubhouse is allowing you to add a comment or a description of the same. On the other hand, if you're sharing a live room or hosting a conversation, your followers will be notified of the same.

The latest update of its share sheet has made Clubhouse even more accessible. Looking back, Clubhouse launched as an invite-only app for iPhone and iPad. The popularity of Clubhouse pushed existing social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter to host audio rooms. Ultimately, Clubhouse dropped the invite-only policy to open its doors to all users.

Best Mobiles in India