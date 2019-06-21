Gmail For Android Gets Dark Mode, Sort Of News oi-Vivek

Dark Mode is probably the most requested feature of 2019 on both Android and iOS smartphones. Google has already confirmed that the system-wide dark mode is coming with the Android Q update, and similarly, iOS 13 also supports system-wide dark mode, which should help the smartphone to conserve battery. As of now, a slew of apps from Google does support Dark Mode, and Gmail is the latest app to support Dark Mode.

According to the latest report, a few users have started to receive Dark Mode for Gmail app (android). However, this is not system-wide dark mode, as the Dark Mode is only visible in the settings menu. To enable Dark Mode, one need to install the latest Gmail app from the Google Play Store.

As of now, there is no information on how to turn on or turn off Dark Mode, as, by default, the Dark Mode UI for the Gmail app is enabled by default. Unlike some apps, this is not a complete Dark Mode, as the Dark Mode is only visible in the settings menu of the Gmail app.

What Is The Use Of Dark Mode?

Dark Mode is an important feature especially for smartphones with OLED or AMOLED display. Dark Mode on a phone with AMOLED display is proven to offer better battery life compared to an IPS LCD screen by a huge margin. Similarly, Dark Mode will also be useful for those who like to use smartphones in the night time and low-light conditions.

Apple like YouTube now supports Dark Mode, and now, some of the most used apps from Google are also set to receive Dark Mode, which is a huge step from Google. This update suggests that most of the Google apps (for Android) are expected to receive Dark Mode in the near future.

What Do We Think About Dark Mode For Gmail?

We think every app should support Dark Mode, which will further enhance the overall smartphone usage experience, especially in the low-light conditions. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about Dark Mode and use cases of the Dark Mode.

