Google I/O 2019: Android Q brings Dark theme, support for foldable phones and a lot more News oi-Rohit Arora Google's Android Q Beta 3 update brings Dark Theme, new security features and tones of visual enhancements.

The 10th gen. Android operating system has finally been unveiled by Google in its Beta 3 form. The search engine giant showcased the new features and updates of Android Q mobile OS at the annual developer conference- Google I/O 2019. The new mobile OS brings a host of new features to improve the Android mobile user-experience on supported smartphones. Developer community can now install the Beta 3 Android Q and start testing the new features.

Google announced the roll out of Android Q Beta 3 to users during the first day of thethree-day event. Google informed that the beta 3 version of the Android Q will be available to 21 devices from 13 brands. There are over 50 new features and improvements in the new Beta 3 Android Q. Let's check out the highlight ones under the three defined categories- Innovation, Security and Privacy, and Digital wellbeing.

Support for Foldable Smartphones



The year 2019 has already given the world a good glimpse of Foldable smartphones. At I/O 2019, Google informed that the search engine giant is ready for the new form factor. Android Q will bring full support for foldable displays. You can start a task at the smaller folded display and pick up the same at the bigger unfolded screen without any breakage in the continuity. The new mobile OS will offer automatic support for bigger screen optimization.

Native support for 5G connections

Android Q is future ready. The new mobile OS will support faster mode of communications, i.e. native support of 5G network.

Dark Mode comes to Android smartphones natively



Dark theme finally comes to Android phones with the new mobile OS update. The same can be enabled from the Quick Settings menu. Dark theme will help save with battery life on your OLED device running on the latest Android Q.

Live Caption



Live caption seems like a game-changing feature coming right on to your supported Android smartphone. The smart feature will automatically caption media that's playing audio on your phone. This also includes videos from gallery, and even phone calls. This will make things a lot easier for a wide user base across the globe.

Security and privacy



Under security and privacy, Google introduced some important updates in Activity data and Location history section. Devices running Android Q will now notify you about particular apps accessing your location data thus giving you more control on apps using your location.

Android OS Framework- Security updates



Importantly, Android Q will have the ability to receive important OS components in the background. What this means is that the new security patch updates, privacy enhancements, and some other updates will not require a phone reboot. These updates were installed in the background just like you update apps from Play store in the background.

Digital Wellbeing



Google has also added Focus mode under the Digital wellbeing section. The feature will allow you to restrict apps to distract you while you perform any important task. The feature is coming to Android P and Q devices this fall. Besides, Google has also updated parental controls to help you review apps before giving an Android Q running device to your child.