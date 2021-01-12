Deleting Whatsapp Won’t Protect Data If You Already Use Facebook, Instagram News oi-Vivek

WhatsApp's updated privacy policy is currently the raging topic on the internet and various social media channels. When WhatsApp updated their terms stating that some of the information will be shared with the parent company Facebook, many users started looking at alternative social media platforms.

While some users in favor of Telegram, whereas others are looking at the options like Signal. Both Telegram and Signal are onboarding new users, as these two are said to have better privacy policies.

Using Instagram And Facebook?

There is no denying the fact that Instagram and Facebook are ruling the social media market across the world. Do note that, Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp belong to the same parent company WhatsApp.

Hence, if you either have Facebook or Instagram, then, your privacy is already compromised, and deleting WhatsApp from your smartphone does not do any good. As most of the information is already being shared via either of these apps.

Even though I recently got on board with Signal and have been using Telegram for a long time, I don't see myself moving away from WhatsApp, as most of my contacts only use WhatsApp as a messaging service.

WhatsApp was once an independent company, and now it belongs to Facebook. After spending billions of dollars on an acquisition, one has to recover that amount, and Facebook is doing the same.

Not just Instagram or Facebook, even if you have Google Search app built into your smartphone, then, there is a high probability that it is collecting as much data as WhatsApp if not more.

Don't go into a panic and delete WhatsApp just because the privacy policy has been updated. Even with the latest privacy policy, neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can read your personal conversations or get access to your live location.

Best Mobiles in India