Earn up to Rs 1,000 on your Uber ride with Google Pay app in India

Google is pushing it Google Pay digital payment app very aggressively in India, earlier the app was known as Tez. Now the search giant has announced that they have joined there hands with Uber in India for seamless ride payment experience. Now passengers can directly pay their ride bills via Google Pay.

Now users can select Google Pay from the payments section with their Google Pay UPI id. Once you are done with adding the UPI, you can directly make the payment by clicking accept on the Google Pay app.

According to Google, the users who will use the Google Pay app for their Uber ride can avail an assured reward of up to Rs 1000 via a scratch card. The scratch card reward will be from Rs 15 to Rs 100. You will be eligible for the rewards when you Google Pay for 10 Uber rides (minimum Rs. 100). Do note that this offer is only valid till December 31 2018, after new year you won't able to avail the offer.

Google Pay (Tez) is very useful for everyone when it comes to online transactions. You can also use the platform to book flight tickets, hotels, bus and more with Goibibo, FreshMenu, redBus, BookMyshow and in more than two thousand other online apps and websites. Google Pay is everywhere, and the best part of the UPI platform is that it won't charge any amount for transferring the money to your bank account, as Paytm does.

According to Google, the company is working hard to reach to more than 15,000 retail stores across the country and soon the payment option will be available at retail stores, like Big Bazaar, e-Zone, and FBB.

In a blog post, Caesar Sengupta, GM, Payments and Next Billion Users Initiative at Google states, "The many things that you love about the app - the familiar contacts on your home screen, the one-touch mobile recharges, and of course the fun offers and rewards - are all here to stay. In fact, over time we'll bring many of these features to Google Pay users in other countries just as we'll bring features we have launched elsewhere to India."