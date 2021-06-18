Just In
- 24 min ago Can You Play Battlegrounds Mobile India On JioPhone?
- 32 min ago Realme Narzo 30 4G, Narzo 30 5G Listed On Flipkart Ahead Of Launch
- 1 hr ago Realme Book Laptops To Launch In India In 2021: Affordable Windows Laptops?
- 1 hr ago Alleged Vivo Tablet With 8,040 mAh Battery Appears On TUV Listing; What To Expect?
Don't Miss
- Movies Savdhaan India And Crime Patrol Actresses Arrested In A Robbery Case
- News Could have pan-India ramifications: SC on police plea against bail for Pinjra Tod activists, Jamia students
- Lifestyle Karishma Tanna Makes Us Feel Fresh And Lively With Her ‘Feel’ Printed Top; Pictures And It’s Price Inside!
- Travel World Picnic Day 2021: 5 Best Picnic Spots To Visit In And Around Bangalore
- Finance From July 1 You May Have To Pay Higher TDS On Your Bank Or Post Office Deposits, Here’s Why
- Sports WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: June 18, 2021
- Automobiles Yamaha FZ-X Launched In India At Rs 1.16 Lakh: Retro Design, Bluetooth Connectivity Available
- Education Father’s Day 2021: Know History, Significance And All About This Special Day
Eka.Care, Paytm Make Vaccine Slot Booking Easy; Here’s How To Use
COVID-19 vaccine slot booking is still the talk of the town. Presently, the CoWIN portal is open for those 18 years and above to get their vaccination slot. If you're finding it difficult to get a slot in your city, things could be easier as Eka.Care and Paytm have both integrated with the CoWIN portal.
Eka.Care, Paytm Integrate With CoWIN
CoWIN portal was earlier integrated only with the Umang and the Aarogya Setu app. Other third-party platforms are now joining hands with the CoWIN platform to make vaccine slot bookings easier. The latest ones to join are Eka.Care and Paytm. Now, you can use either of these apps to get book an appointment for your coronavirus vaccine.
Earlier this month, the government notified a change that allowed third-party apps to book the vaccine slots. Soon after, Paytm opened its app by integrating with the CoWIN portal and allowing users to book an appointment. Here's everything you need to know about using the Paytm app to book a vaccine slot on CoWIN.
How To Book Slot Using Eka.Care App?
The Eka.Care platform is a health-based app where users can manage their records, book appointments with doctors, have teleconsultations with doctors, and so on. Now, the app can be accessed to book a slot for your vaccine. Here are the steps to do it:
Step 1: Download the Eka.Care app from App Store or Google Play.
Step 2: Once installed, you will need to provide a couple of personal details like your name, number, and so on.
Step 3: Now, head over to the 'Check Vaccine Availability' tab on the home screen of the app.
Step 4: You will need to provide your name, phone number, and ID proof to complete the registration.
Once registered, you will now find the relevant centers for your vaccine shot. Like Paytm, the centers will be revealed depending upon your city, area, and dosage, and other parameters. Next, you can proceed to book an available slot for the vaccine on the app. The platform will generate an appointment slip that you need to show at the time of vaccination.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
29,075
-
23,999
-
27,490
-
42,390
-
34,365
-
2,999
-
2,599
-
17,605
-
24,000
-
20,460