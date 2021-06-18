Eka.Care, Paytm Make Vaccine Slot Booking Easy; Here’s How To Use News oi-Sharmishte Datti

COVID-19 vaccine slot booking is still the talk of the town. Presently, the CoWIN portal is open for those 18 years and above to get their vaccination slot. If you're finding it difficult to get a slot in your city, things could be easier as Eka.Care and Paytm have both integrated with the CoWIN portal.

Eka.Care, Paytm Integrate With CoWIN

CoWIN portal was earlier integrated only with the Umang and the Aarogya Setu app. Other third-party platforms are now joining hands with the CoWIN platform to make vaccine slot bookings easier. The latest ones to join are Eka.Care and Paytm. Now, you can use either of these apps to get book an appointment for your coronavirus vaccine.

Earlier this month, the government notified a change that allowed third-party apps to book the vaccine slots. Soon after, Paytm opened its app by integrating with the CoWIN portal and allowing users to book an appointment. Here's everything you need to know about using the Paytm app to book a vaccine slot on CoWIN.

How To Book Slot Using Eka.Care App?

The Eka.Care platform is a health-based app where users can manage their records, book appointments with doctors, have teleconsultations with doctors, and so on. Now, the app can be accessed to book a slot for your vaccine. Here are the steps to do it:

Step 1: Download the Eka.Care app from App Store or Google Play.

Step 2: Once installed, you will need to provide a couple of personal details like your name, number, and so on.

Step 3: Now, head over to the 'Check Vaccine Availability' tab on the home screen of the app.

Step 4: You will need to provide your name, phone number, and ID proof to complete the registration.

Once registered, you will now find the relevant centers for your vaccine shot. Like Paytm, the centers will be revealed depending upon your city, area, and dosage, and other parameters. Next, you can proceed to book an available slot for the vaccine on the app. The platform will generate an appointment slip that you need to show at the time of vaccination.

