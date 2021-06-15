How To Book COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Via Paytm News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

In May, the Indian government announced the vaccination drive for people aged 18 to 44 years. Once this debuted, the Paytm app launched the Vaccine Finder service that let people search for available vaccination slots in an easier way as compared to searching for the slots on the CoWIN portal.

Using this service, people could get notifications whenever there is an available COVID-19 vaccine slot in their area. Now, Paytm has rolled out a much-awaited feature that lets people book COVID-19 vaccination appointments via the app. With this feature, it is possible for users of the Paytm app to search for the available slots and book an appointment via the app.

How To Book COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Via Paytm

If you are looking forward to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot, then you can use the Paytm app by following the steps mentioned below.

Step 1: Open the Paytm app.

Step 2: Scroll down the find the 'Featured' section and tap on the 'Vaccine Finder' option.

Step 3: You can search for the available slots by entering the PIN Code or state and district. Also, choose your respective age group. You should also select if you are booking the appointment for the first dose or second dose of the vaccination and click on 'Check Availability'.

Step 4: It will prompt you to key in your mobile number, which you will use for the vaccine appointment. On entering the mobile number, you will get an OTP to the number. Enter the OTP in the box and click on Submit.

Step 5: Paytm app will now show the list of available COVID-19 vaccination slots. Select a slot at a center or hospital and the date of your choice.

Step 6: You will get the time slots at which the slots are available and pick a one-time slot as per your convenience.

Step 7: You will see the list of beneficiaries you have registered above the time slot section. Choose a person from the list for whom you are booking for the vaccination slot. Now, click on 'Schedule Now'.

That's it! These steps will help you book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment via the Paytm app. If the beneficiary is not shown in the list as detailed in Step 7, then you can add the person by clicking on 'Add New' and entering their details. As soon as the appointment is booked, you will get a SMS on the registered mobile number that you provided while booking the appointment in Step 4.

