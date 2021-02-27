Facebook BARS App Is Custom-Made For Rappers; Can It Take On TikTok? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Facebook is upping the competition with TikTok with its new app offering. The Facebook BARS app is the latest venture, custom-made for rappers. The app allows budding rappers to use the platform to create and share raps with the built-in tools, even if they don't have any formal rap experience.

Facebook BARS App Introduced

The new Facebook BARS app comes from the Facebook New Product Experimentation (NPE) team and is currently in closed beta testing. The venture was initiated during the coronavirus outbreak, and is one of the reasons for bringing it out, says BARS app Community Manager, DJ Iyer.

DJ Iyer, who is also a hip-hop songwriter and ghostwriter under the alias D-Lucks said: "On top of that, the global pandemic shut down live performances where we often create and share our work. So, along with a group of aspiring rappers, we've been building BARS: a place for aspiring rappers to create and share their art."

Facebook BARS App Features

The first and most distinct feature of the Facebook BARS app is its specificity. Unlike short video apps like TikTok, BARS is custom-made keeping rappers in mind. The app offers pre-recorded beats that can make words into a rap song. Users also get rhyme and rhythmic dictionaries to keep their flow going.

Users can explore features like Challenge mode, audio and visual filters, Clean, AutoTune, Imaginary Friends, and AM Radio, and so on. Once you're done with your rap video, you can save it on your Camera Roll and share it on social media platforms.

Facebook BARS App: Can It Take On TikTok?

TikTok has been famous for a while now, and Facebook has been trying to up the competition with features like Instagram Reels, Collab, and so on. The latest venture - the Facebook BARS app seems to be unique and could attract users with it. It remains to see how well it fares in the market.

For now, the Facebook BARS app is available only in the US as part of the beta. Selected iPhone users in the US can download it from the US App Store and can also sign up on the waitlist.

Best Mobiles in India