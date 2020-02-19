Facebook Experimenting With Tabs For News Feed To Help Sort Content News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Facebook is experimenting with a tabbed version of the News Feed to help users sort out through the content. The new feature will give users options like 'Most Recent', 'Most Relevant', and 'Already Seen'. Facebook believes that the tabbed feature will make it easier for users to find a post they've already scrolled through and also find new ones.

Facebook Tabbed News Feed

The prototype was tweeted by Jane Manchun Wong, a popular security researcher who reverse-engineers apps to find the vulnerabilities and new features. A report by Tech Crunch notes that the tabbed version of the News Feed is currently in the prototype phase.

The idea is to allow users to find content easily so they can go back and comment, share or like the post. Moreover, it could also make browsing through the feed more efficient and dynamic. "We're testing ways to make it easier to find, as well as sort by posts you've already seen", a Facebook spokesperson said to Tech Crunch.

Facebook is working on tabbed newsfeed for easier access to “Most Recent” and “Already Seen” feeds pic.twitter.com/8Z9KLG9nc8 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 18, 2020

Facebook users spend a lot of time scrolling through the app, especially if they want to find a particular post they saw earlier. The new tabbed feature will allow users a quick alternative when they go through the most recent posts. They can simply select the 'Most Relevant' tab and begin searching through here.

At the same time, this would also increase Facebook's ad views. Currently, the Facebook mobile app only has the 'Most Recent' tab option. Once the new feature is rolled out, users will begin seeing the three tabs on the app home screen.

The tweet was also shared by Facebook's spokesperson. "You can already view your Facebook News Feed chronologically. The screenshot below is how we're testing ways to make it easier to find, as well as sort by, posts you've already seen." The feature is yet to be rolled out worldwide.

