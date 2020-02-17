Facebook Dark Mode Available For Select Users: Everything You Need To Know

Fresh And Simpler Experience

With the new UI, Facebook for desktop looks a lot cleaner compared to the previous version of Facebook, which was mostly white in color. Most of the icons and options on Facebook now look much cleaner with uniform design.

On the left side of the menu, Facebook shows various options like groups, pages, market place, and videos. In the middle, it shows the timeline with photos and videos posted by friends, followers, and pages. On the left side, it shows the contact list which are active on Facebook.

Dark Mode

One of the major highlights of this UI update is the fact that it introduces native dark mode. This option can be enabled or disabled by accessing the settings menu. With a single click, one can access dark mode.

Similarly, one can also go back to the classic version of Facebook with a single click. So, if you don't like the new UI of Facebook, it is easy to switch back to the previous version.

How To Get Dark Mode On Facebook?

As of now, there is no definite answer to this question, as only Facebook can make a decision on who can access the new UI along with the dark mode. I will use the new Facebook UI for some more time to get used to the new feature and to gauge if it is actually good compared to the classic edition.

Or, you can follow these instructions to manually get Dark Mode support on Facebook.