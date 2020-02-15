ENGLISH

    Here's How To Enable Facebook Dark Mode

    Dark mode is one of the highly anticipated features and almost all popular apps have started rolling out the same. The latest one to get the dark mode is Facebook. The social media giant rolled out the redesigned desktop layout to the platform along with dark mode to its users in India.

    Here’s How To Enable Facebook Dark Mode

     

    The redesign has already been rolled out to the Facebook users last month but a wider rollout to all users is awaited. Going by the same, once you get the notification for the latest update, the website will prompt you to choose between the classic Light theme or switch to the Dark theme.

    How To Enable Facebook Dark Mode

    Talking about the dark mode, the first one that you will notice is the redesigned layout that looks somewhat similar to Twitter. The select users who have got the Facebook dark mode update will be able to test the same. If you are looking to try out the dark mode on Facebook, then you can still do it by using the Facebook website after turning on dark mode on Chrome browser on your desktop.

    Step 1: Log into your Facebook account by visiting the desktop website on Google Chrome browser

    Step 2: Now, open a new tab on Chrome and paste 'chrome://flags/#enable-force-dark"

    Step 3: As soon as you hit the Enter button, the Experiments option in Chrome. Among the many options, you will get the option to force 'dark mode' on desktop

    Step 4: Basically, dark mode will be disabled by default and you need to switch the option to enable it

    Step 5: After enabling the dark mode option you will have to relaunch the Chrome browser when you are prompted to do so

    Step 6: Once you relaunch the browser, you will get the Chrome experience in dark mode on Facebook

     

    One thing that you need to know that the dark mode tones and schemes on the Chrome browser will be quite different from the ones rolled out on the official Facebook dark mode. But you can use it until Facebook rolls out dark mode widely to all users.

    facebook news
    Saturday, February 15, 2020, 16:00 [IST]
