Facebook and Instagram might soon receive 'Do Not Disturb' feature

Facebook was recently testing a new feature called 'Your Time on Facebook' which allowed the users to keep a tab on how much time they are spending on its platform on a daily basis. The new feature also notifies the users when they have exceeded their daily usage limit. Now, it is being reported that the social media giant is working on a new feature which is called 'Do Not Disturb'. The new feature will allow the users to mute all of the Facebook-related notifications.

The reports further suggest that the 'Do Not Disturb' feature will not only mute the Facebook notifications but will bundle in a single section called Push, which is placed under the Notification option in the setting menu. Users can also select the option to activate the feature for an indefinite period of until they turn it off. Users will be able to mute the Facebook notifications for a time period of 20 minutes to 24 hours. Further, Facebook will also supposedly allow the users to turn off vibrations and sound alerts while they are receiving any notifications.

Further reports from the TechCrunch states that Instagram is also working on a similar 'Do Not Disturb' feature which was spotted in the app's code. However, currently there is no information available regarding a tentative timeline for the release of the feature, however, it is expected that the new feature will be made available for the users with the upcoming updates for the 'Usage Insights'.

Recently, Instagram has also introduced a new 'You're All caught Up' feature. The new feature will allow the app to show a user a message that 'You're All Caught Up when the user has seen all the new posts from past 2 days. This will remind the users not to refresh the feed again and again when they have seen all the posts from past two days.

