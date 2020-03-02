ENGLISH

    Facebook Messenger is getting a major redesign that will remove the chatbots and also the Discover tab on the platform. A report notes that these changes are part of Facebook's plan to keep the messaging platform attractive, yet simple. The revamped Facebook Messenger will appear next week.

    Facebook Messenger Redesign

    A report by TechCrunch notes that Facebook is focusing on speed and simplicity with the new redesign. "The changes are part of a larger Messenger redesign that reorients the People tab around Stories as Facebook continues to try to dominate the ephemeral social media format it copied from Snapchat," the report says.

    Facebook Messenger is now one of the popular messaging apps under Stan Chudnovsky. As mentioned, the revamped Messenger app will also bring in the 'People' section, a feature that will show friends in large squares who have recently updated their Facebook Stories.

    Facebook Messenger Redesign To Ditch Discover Tab
    Additionally, users can also see the contact list in an organized fashion, which Facebook plans to promote most used contacts who are actively online and are regularly texted. Users can also see the Instant Games and Transportation will be removed from the text composing tray, instead, it will be moved inside the app

    Facebook To Tweak Messenger Kids

    That's not all. The social media giant is also redesigning the Messenger Kids app as well. As part of this, parents will have more control over what their children do on the Messenger Kids platform. Previously, Facebook had introduced a couple of new privacy and security measures on the Parent Dashboard in the app.

     

    Ever since the launch of the Messenger Kids in 2017, the company has faced severe criticism over privacy concerns. The revamped Facebook Messenger Kids app will allow parents to see more details about who their children are messaging with. They can see the video call records and also the history of anyone blocked on the app.

    Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 10:45 [IST]
    X