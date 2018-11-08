ENGLISH

Facebook Messenger Unsend feature to give users 10 minutes to delete sent messages

Facebook Messenger might soon get this much-awaited feature.

    It looks like Facebook is gearing up to launch a much-awaited feature to its Messenger app. As per the new release notes for the latest Messenger version for iOS, a new feature is likely to be listed as coming soon. It also reveals that the app will give users up to 10 minutes to delete the messages so that the same can be recalled. However, there is no clear information regarding when exactly this feature will be rolled out to the users.

    Facebook Messenger Unsend feature could be coming soon

    This information was reported by The Verge and it points out that the rollout of the feature could be nearing. The report compares the 10-minute timeline in the Messenger app to that of the one hour time period given to the WhatsApp users to delete a message. However, 10 minutes should be enough to delete the messages sent by mistake.

    Facebook Unsend feature

    Notably, this is not the first time that we are coming across the Facebook Messenger Unsend functionality. We have been witnessing several reports in the past hinting that the platform will get the delete or unsend feature sometime soon. And, it was said that the same has been under testing in October.

    The details regarding this feature were sort of confirmed when the company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that the users will be able to quietly delete messages. This hinted that Facebook is working on the capability that lets users delete any message they had sent without consent.

    While WhatsApp users get one hour to delete a message that was sent by mistake, Gmail also offers an unsend feature that lets users recall an email at time intervals of 5, 10, 20 and 30 seconds. However, the same functionality on Messenger and WhatsApp differ from that of Gmail. While the former sends the message to the recipient and then recalls the same, Gmail holds the email in a queue for the chosen time interval before sending it.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 8, 2018, 13:15 [IST]
