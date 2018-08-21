Google introduces ‘Undo sent email’ feature for Gmail on Android

Google has introduced a plethora of features for its email servicing platform Gmail recently. Recently, the tech giant had introduced the Confidential Mode for Gmail. The 'Confidential Mode' basically allows a user to send sensitive and private messages in a secured manner. This mode further enables a user to set an expiration date and 2FA passcode for the emails. Now, the tech giant has announced a highly anticipated feature for the Gmail. The new feature is currently making its way to the Gmail app on Android.

According to some reports from Android Police, Google has finally announced the much-awaited feature which is the 'Undo sent email' feature for the mobile version of the Gmail. This feature, however, has been available for the web version for quite some time. Now, the availability of this feature on the mobile version comes as a relief to the users.

With this feature in place, the users will now have only a few seconds to reply to an email using the undo feature. The 'undo' feature will appear at the bottom in the Gmail app for Android. The old notifications are now replaced with the black bar which shows the sent notification on the left corner and the 'undo' button on the right side.

The 'Undo sent email' feature functions on the Android platform similar to the web version. In order to recall or edit a sent email, all a user will need to do is to tap on the undo button as soon as they have hit the send button. Once the 'undo' button is clicked users will be able to see the 'undoing' notification. After that, the users will be taken back to the compose window so that they can modify their email before resending it.

The report further suggests that the 'Undo sent email' feature has started rolling out to the Gmail app on android version 8.7 and above and is expected to be a server-side update. It is further expected that the feature will make its way to all the Android users over a period of coming weeks.