Google releases ‘Confidential Mode’ for Gmail on Android

Google had introduced a myriad of features for its apps and services during the I/O developer conference which took place earlier this year. One of the services which received a major design overhaul is Gmail. The emailing service from Google started receiving the major redesign with the April update. One of the features which were introduced with the April update is the 'Confidential Mode'. This mode allows a user to send sensitive and private messages in a secured manner. The 'Confidential Mode' also enables a user to set an expiration date and 2FA passcode for the emails.

The Confidential Mode feature has been available for Gmail for quite some time now, however, the Gmail Android app is receiving the Confidential Mode now. It is also being expected that a major Gmail revamp could soon be available for the users.

The Confidential Mode for Gmail on Android is similar to the one available on the web version. The features offered by the Confidential Mode on Android are similar to the web version. Similar to the web version, a user can select a self-destruct timer for the email. A user can set the email to self-destruct after one day to up to five years. Users can also link the phone number of the recipient of the email in order to activate the SMS passcode authentication feature.

Following are the steps to use the Confidential Mode for Gmail on Android platform:

1. Users need to select the 'compose' button which is placed at the bottom right corner to begin the process.

2. Select the 'three dots' icon placed at the top right corner of the Gmail. Upon selecting the 'three dots' users will be able to see the 'Confidential Mode; settings.

3. Once on the settings, users can easily set the expiration date and passcode for the email they want to send. After all the steps are completed users can simply go back and send the email.

By following the aforementioned steps users can easily use the Confidential Mode feature while sending an email using Gmail.