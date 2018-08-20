OnePlus 6 to get Android Pie update this week

OnePlus 6, the current flagship of the company is one of the popular smartphones available in the premium market segment. The device comes with an impressive set of features and specifications at an affordable pricing making it a success. Now, an update is going to make it even better in just a few more days.

According to a post on the official OnePlus forum, the OnePlus 6 is all set to get the first Android 9 Pie public beta update as soon as this week. Last week, the units of the smartphone in China received the first HydrogenOS Android Pie beta update. Now, it looks like the equivalent OxygenOS beta update will be rolled out to the global variant of the smartphone.

Android Pie update to OnePlus 6

Going by the forum post, the device will receive the first OxygenOS Android Pie beta update globally starting this week. Following the current flagship smartphone, the older devices such as OnePlus 5, 5T, OnePlus 3 and 3T will also get similar Android Pie beta updates.

OxygenOS 5.1.11 update

Last week, the smartphone received the OxygenOS 5.1.11 update. This update was rolled out to all the users of the device. It came with a fix to the annoying screen flickering issue in daylight that was a concern for the users. Along with the screen flicker fix, the update also brought in improvements and optimizations aimed at the camera and system.

As the smartphone supports the next big Google OS and the Android 9 Pie is already official, the update is awaited by the users. Back in the last week, it was speculated that the smartphone will receive the Android 9 Pie update in the coming days. The device runs on Android 8.1 Oreo and the next big update will take it to the latest version of the operating system with a slew of new features and improvements.

OnePlus 6 variants in India

The flagship killer is available in three storage variants in the country. The base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space is priced at Rs. 34,999. The other variant comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 39,999. Talking about the top-end variant, it comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space and carries a price tag of Rs. 43,999.