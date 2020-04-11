Facebook Quiet Mode Introduced To Curb Social Media Addiction News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Facebook has begun testing a new feature called the Quiet Mode for its iOS and Android apps. The Facebook Quiet Mode will be especially handy during the coronavirus lockdown period as most of us are glued to our phones. Social media is helping us stay connected and updated and the Facebook Quiet Mode might help maintain a healthy distance.

Facebook Quiet Mode Launched

As noted, the Facebook Quiet Mode is a feature to help cut back on social media addiction. According to reports, the Facebook Quiet Mode ensures the app's interface remains hidden behind a fullscreen notification. It reminds users that the new setting is switched on by displaying the amount of time left until the Quiet Mode ends.

As people are advised to stay at home, they are more glued to their smartphones more than ever. The Facebook Quiet Mode might have launched at one of the most needed hours. However, there's no uniform launch of the new feature. This means that it might already be available on your app or you may need to wait for a while.

Facebook notes that the Quiet Mode will be available on the iOS platform in the coming weeks. Facebook Android app will still take a while to rollout completely. It's best advised to keep your app updated.

How To Enable Quiet Mode

Users can enable the Facebook Quiet Mode on their mobile apps by clicking on the hamburger menu > Your Time On Facebook > and a slider next to it that reads Quiet Mode. Users can also set how long they want the Quiet Mode to remain active each time they run it.

Facebook is also giving users the option to setup automatic Quiet Mode timers and notifications to remind you of the screen limit. It should also be noted that the Facebook Quite Mode silences most, but not all of Facebook's notifications.

